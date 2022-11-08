Arizona Game and Fish Department officer praised

“She went way above and beyond,” said Williams resident Jason Ellico as he spoke about one of Kingman’s newest wildlife managers, Sabrina Odorcic.

Ellico explained his 20-year-old daughter Rachael had a Unit 16A deer tag this year, but had a difficult hunting experience.

“Rachael is a sophomore at NAU and had just three days to hunt,” said Ellico, who is a former Kingman resident and who worked for local master taxidermist Henry Aguilar.

Jason said his daughter and her boyfriend, Rhett Scott, had come to the area to hunt and that she was very excited to be able to hunt, even if only for a few days. “Our family has hunted in this unit for many years,” Ellico said.

However, the hunt didn’t go exactly as Jason had planned. “I had found a very large buck that I really wanted Rachael to take, but we only saw him going over a ridge at 400 yards and that was just too far for her to feel comfortable taking that shot,” Ellico said.

With time slipping away, the hunters started looking for other mature bucks in the area.

On the second day, just before sundown, Jason spotted a mature 3x3 on a hillside. They were able to get about 100-yards from the buck and Rachel settled in for the shot. The 7mm magnum roared and the buck lurched forward going over the ridge.

“I knew it had to be a fatal shot,” Jason said.

When the hunters went over the ridge, must to their dismay, the buck was not found. But as they looked in the fading light, Rhett jumped up a buck. This buck was injured, and even though Scott said he thought the buck sported a high and wide 2x2 rack, not the 3x3 rack that Jason had seen on the buck Rachael shot, they started tracking it.

Even with darkness approaching the hunters stayed on the trail. “We were out until almost 2 a.m. with our headlamps fading and we still hadn’t found the buck,” Jason said.

They marked the trail and went back to camp intending to start the tracking job early the next morning. Jason said they slept in and didn’t get back on the trail until after 9 a.m. when they made a startling discovery.

They found where another person had obviously found the injured buck, field dressed it, and carried it out of the area. “We were heart broken,” Jason said. “We felt that someone had taken Rachael’s buck.”

Jason was also upset as the unknown person had left empty water bottles, and a rubber glove at the scene. In hunting terms, that is litter.

Jason called the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Kingman and spoke to Officer Sabrina Odorcic, who has been in Kingman only since Labor Day, coming to this region after graduating from the police academy.

“I was upset, still thinking someone had taken my daughter’s buck, plus leaving litter at the scene,” Ellico said.

While Jason didn’t really think the officer would be able to do anything, he was surprised to learn she followed up on the information and location given her.

A few days later he got a call from Odorcic. “She told me that she had gone back out to the area and had actually found my daughter’s buck.”

The young officer had put her investigation skills to use and had found that the buck that the trio had been tracking was not the buck that Ellico’s daughter had shot. By coincidence they had followed the wrong buck!

Officer Odorcic was able to find the tracks and the blood trail of the fatally injured 3x3 buck that Rachael had shot. Unfortunately, the buck had been found by predators and birds and they had completely cleaned the carcass of any meat.

What happened next is a testament to the officer and the department. “I was shocked when I was told that the Department was going to let Rachael tag the antlers and they were going to let her keep them!”

This action gave the young lady hunter some closure. She now knew that she had indeed made a good shot on the 3x3 buck, but due to those unforeseen circumstances of bumping into another injured buck, they had mistakenly followed the wrong trail.

The actions by Officer Odorcic and the Department in allowing the young hunter to keep those antlers was outstanding!

While Ellico said the end of his daughters’ hunt wasn’t what they wanted, it ended on a positive note due to Officer Odorcic’s actions. “She is a good officer, and a credit to the department,” Ellico said.