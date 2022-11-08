OFFERS
Wed, Nov. 09
Chloride’s All-Town Yard Sale set for Saturday, Nov. 12

The semi-annual Chloride All-Town Yard Sale set for Nov. 12. (Photo by Joshua Noble, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3uHtu9d)

Originally Published: November 8, 2022 4:51 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, November 8, 2022 5:45 PM

CHLORIDE – The Chloride Chamber of Commerce semi-annual All-Town Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Chloride.

The yard sale begins at 8 a.m. and there will be bake sale at the corner Tennessee Avenue and Second Street starting at 9 a.m.

“This event attracts hundreds of visitors who explore the streets of this 1860s silver mining community looking for antiques, collectibles and other great buys,” organizers wrote in a news release. Maps of all the yard sales can be found at the bake sale and the Mineshaft Market.

At “High Noon” the High Desert Drifters gunfighters will have a shoot out at the Chloride Historical Society’s Cyanide Springs on Elkhart Avenue.

Other tourist attractions will be open including the Jim Fritz Museum and the Silverbelle Playhouse, which each feature memorabilia from Chlorides mining days; the old jail on Merrimac Avenue, the old train station on Schuylkill Avenue, the world famous murals painted by Roy Purcell in the 1960s, and petroglyphs left by the Hualapai Indians.

Chloride is 23 miles north of Kingman. Follow Highway 93 to State Route 125, then turn east four miles. For more information call 310-654-5530.

