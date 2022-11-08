Dela Pena named Kingman Student Rotarian

KINGMAN – Lanie Christin A. Dela Pena was recently selected as the Kingman Rotary Club Student Rotarian. Dela Pena was selected because of her academic achievements and service to the community. She is a senior at Kingman Academy High School. She currently ranks first in her class. Some of Dela Pena’s academic achievements include an ACT superscore of 35, Questbridge College Prep Scholar, Arizona Girls State Delegate and Mohave Community College Dean’s List.



Outside of the classroom, Dela Pena participates in several extracurricular activities. She is the student council, student body and class president, a member of the robotics team, vice-president of the National Honor Society and a peer mediator.



The Kingman Rotary Club wished Lanie success as she finishes her high school career and begins college.