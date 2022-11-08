OFFERS
Kingman Adoption week targets shelter pets

The Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold adoption events at the Kingman PetSmart on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12. The shelter is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 8, 2022 5:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold adoption events during PetSmart’s National Adoption Week at Kingman’s PetSmart, 3260 Stockton Hill Road, Friday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers said adoption Week gets shelter animals adopted and into loving homes. Puppies and dogs of all ages and sizes will be available. Cats and kittens are also available.

Adoption fees are $125 for puppies and small dogs. Dogs over seven years, and dogs over 40 pounds and a year old are subsidized by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter and available for $49. All animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped and current on vaccines.

