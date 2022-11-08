Kingman lecture: How to not get lost

KINGMAN – With a 20-plus year record of volunteering for the Mohave Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue initiative, Luis Vega, geologist and author, presented a practical lecture at the Kingman Library, on Saturday, Nov. 5 to an eager audience of outdoor enthusiasts.

Vega presented a program titled “Wilderness Common Sense: How to not get lost in the out-of-doors.”

“I came up with these ideas on my own in order to know where I am,” he said. “It makes me sad to read when someone gets lost and dies because it’s unnecessary and easy to stay located.”

Vegas explained his purpose in writing and lecturing is to help people avoid life and death situations resulting from dehydration, or heat or cold, which follow after getting lost.

Also, knowing basic skills makes outdoor journeys more enjoyable. “I live by (Benjamin Franklin’s) an ounce of prevent is worth a pound of cure,” he said. “We’re going to use common sense and powers of observation. Let’s allow nature to talk to us.”

People need to take care of themselves in the outdoors. Vega said many have become citified and lost the ability to navigate nature. They need to be attuned to what nature is telling them. The first skill is directional awareness.

“People get on a hiking trail in Hualapai Mountain Park and if you ask them what direction are they going, they say, I’m just following the trail,” he said. “This is the first mistake. You need to be directionally prepared.”

People need directional indicators all the time. Stockton Hill Road runs north and south. “If you give directions to somebody, you say go north on Stockton Hill, and keep going until you get to Walmart. It’s pretty straight forward. Now when you’re walking in the mountains, which way is north? Everybody knows, the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. There’s the stick and shadow method. Place a stick straight up in the ground on a sunny day and place a rock where the shadow of the stick is, Wait 15 minutes, place another rock. Wait another 15 minutes and place another rock. Draw a line connecting those rocks and then make a perpendicular line to that one and that points north.”

Topography also serves as a directional indicator. Most mountains in the west run in a north/south pattern. Meanwhile, the geological washes run in an east/west pattern.

Another directional indicator is the patterns of vegetation. Hikers on Hualapai Ridge need to look for darker vegetation such as the pine trees, which are pointing north, while light-colored grasses separated by ridges are in the southerly direction.

“Vegetation reacts to water and sunlight,” said Vega. “The heat dries on the west and south basin of a slope (mostly grasses) but it doesn’t dry on the north and east (mainly trees) pointing north. It can be subtle but look for a pattern.” Other direction indicators are individual plants such as Barrel Cactus (aka compass cactus) or Jumping Cholla. Their arms seek out the sunlight and lean toward the south.

“If you pay attention to the mountain crest, almost all of which run north/south, you’ve got a 50/50 chance you’ll know which direction you’re going,” he said.

Vega recommends knowing landmark places to help keep an outdoorsman oriented. “In Hualapai Mountain Park, Hualapai Lodge that’d be nice to know,” he said. “Blake Ranch Road runs north/south on the east side of the range, and Flag Mine Road runs north/south on the west side of the road.” Hikers can remember it all by thinking of geometric or common shapes such as a ladder pattern, something easy to remember.

“From experience, there’s a trail that goes due west from the trail head park,” he said. “And there’s a road that goes north/south to (Hayden Peak) Radio Tower. And there’s a road that goes to the old Boy Scout camp. There’s a kind of square corner off to the northeast, so keep a geometric shape of boundaries in your mind to keep you oriented.”

Vega also recommends hikers always take a compass and download a continuous feed of a cellphone map before hitting the trails in case a person travels out of cell tower range. Some topographical maps will include contour lines. These will indicate steep elevation, flat mesas or deep depressions. The closer the lines are drawn the more difficult it is to navigate. This is where the capability awareness comes into play. A cell phone map with contour lines can let a hiker see whether they have the skills to make It to a certain area or if they cannot make it.

Cherie Hendrix, an audience member, said she can get lost in her bathroom despite going quail hunting with her husband and their German short-haired pointer.

“Mr. Vega did a great job,” she said. “I feel a little safer and more prepared knowing about reading sunlight direction and vegetation density.”

Vega reminds hikers there are a lot of good apps available from county governments that can be downloaded for free. “I look at the mountains, vegetation and individual plants to tell me what’s going on,” he said. “Be patient; let nature talk to you.”