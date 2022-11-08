Kingman Miner Nov. 9 Adoption Spotlight: Thailey
These are Arizona’s children. Thailey is an artistic kid who is always ready to start a creative art project. She loves playing with animals of all kinds. In her free time Thailey likes the farmers market and watching movies with people she loves. Get to know Thailey and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
November 2022: 40 children available for adoption in Arizona
