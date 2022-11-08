Rants and Raves | Nov. 9, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

I sure hope you voted to end our Social Security and Medicare.

So it is said 80% of Arizona voters voted early by mail or in-person. I thought Republicans didn’t like mail-in voting? Well maybe everyone is just trying to avoid intimidation or seeing armed tactical guards near centers for democracy.