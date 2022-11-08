‘Tis the season for Toys for Tots in Kingman area

KINGMAN – The Kingman Marine Corps League in partnership with the Kingman Golden Valley Realtors Association will again be hosting the 2022 Toys For Tots Program in the greater Kingman area, according to a news release from the Marine Corps League.

“In prior years we also covered the river communities from Needles to Laughlin and Bullhead but as the local fire departments and others have stepped up to supply toys to those communities, the League is no longer covering those areas,” the news release noted, adding “this will allow for a better use of community resources in all communities.”

The Lake Havasu City area is covered by the Lake Havasu City Marine Corps League and its partners.

Families in need can register online by going to Toys For Tots; Request a Toy; and selecting Mohave North.

The toys are for age ranges from newborn to 15 years. Grandparents and foster parents will need to bring proper legal paperwork to show they have legal custody of the child.

In 2021 more than 5,000 toys were given to over 1,700 children.



The program only distributes toys. There are other organizations in the greater Kingman area that can be contacted that may supply food and clothing over the holidays.



To donate a toy, collection boxes are located throughout the greater Kingman area in various businesses.



If you have registered for toys, you will be notified by email about the distribution location.