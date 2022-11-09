OFFERS
City of Kingman projected not to increase sales tax

Kingman voters rejected raising the city's sales tax by 0.56% to help fund a program to fix and maintain residential roads. There were 6,747 (65.61%) of voters voted against the measure and 3,537 (34.39%) voted in favor of Proposition 415. A rough stretch of road on Evans Street in Kingman is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 9, 2022 8:45 a.m.

KINGMAN - Kingman voters did not approve the 0.56% sales tax increase for single items below $10,000 to fund residential street repair and maintenance.

Based on results from the county, 34.39% of voters voted yes on Proposition 415 to raise the sales tax from 2.5% to 3.06% and 65.61% voted no. According to Mohave County, 100% of precincts have been reported.

For the Kingman City Council seat, Cameron Patt snagged 6,899 votes. Write-in candidate River Levandowski numbers have yet to be reported.

Three positions for Kingman Unified School District School Board are led by Lori Grant with 31.35% of the vote followed by Roger Cox with 24.67% and Toni Henry with 23.38%. Starr Jensen received 20.60% of the vote.

Kingman voters approved Proposition 414 for a 25-year franchise agreement with UNS Gas, Inc. for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining its natural gas system and distribution of natural gas within Kingman. Of the voters, 69.47% voted in favor of the agreement and 30.35% voted against.

There are 146,919 registered voters in Mohave County with 71,762 ballots cast. Voter turnout for the 2022 General Election for Mohave County was 48.84%.

