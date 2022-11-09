OFFERS
Thu, Nov. 10
Mohave County votes Republican

Kari Lake, the GOP gubernatorial candidate, appears to have easily won Mohave County with more than 52,000 votes compared to about 18,000 for Democrat Katie Hobbs. Statewide, Hobbs led Lake 50.3% to 49.7% as the count continued the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Lake is pictured speaking to the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman in November, 2021. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 9, 2022 9:18 a.m.

KINGMAN - Mohave County continues to vote red as results for the state elections continue to roll in and statewide margins thin.

According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s website at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-Tucson) leads 51.4% over Blake Masters (R-Tucson), who has 46.4% of the vote. Currently, 99% of state precincts have been reported. In Mohave County, Masters received 50,406 votes and Kelly 18,765.

Katie Hobbs (D-Phoenix) is narrowly leading Kari Lake (R-Phoenix) with 50.3% of the vote for Arizona Governor. Lake has 49.7% of the vote. In Mohave County, Lake got 52,525 votes and Hobbs received 18,137.

Adrian Fontes (D-Phoenix) has 52.4% of votes for Secretary of State followed by Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley) with 47.6%. Finchem received 50,406 votes compared to 18,765 votes for Fontes in Mohave County.

Kris Mayes (D- Phoenix) has 50.1% of the votes for Attorney General and Abraham Hamadeh (R- Phoenix) has 49.9%. In Mohave County, 52,108 of votes were cast for Hamadeh and 17,473 for Mayes.

Incumbent Kimberly Yee (R-Phoenix) leads with 55.7% of the vote for State Treasurer and Martin Quezada (D) follows with 44.3%. Lee leads Mohave County with 52,108 votes and Quezada with 17,473.

Former Arizona Superintendent of Public Education Tom Horne (R-Phoenix) leads with 50.2% of the vote for Superintendent of Public Instruction and incumbent Kathy Hoffman (D-Phoenix) has 49.8% of the vote. Horne leads in Mohave County 52,330 and Hoffman has 17,281.

