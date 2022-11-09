Mohave County votes Republican

KINGMAN - Mohave County continues to vote red as results for the state elections continue to roll in and statewide margins thin.

According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s website at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-Tucson) leads 51.4% over Blake Masters (R-Tucson), who has 46.4% of the vote. Currently, 99% of state precincts have been reported. In Mohave County, Masters received 50,406 votes and Kelly 18,765.

Katie Hobbs (D-Phoenix) is narrowly leading Kari Lake (R-Phoenix) with 50.3% of the vote for Arizona Governor. Lake has 49.7% of the vote. In Mohave County, Lake got 52,525 votes and Hobbs received 18,137.

Adrian Fontes (D-Phoenix) has 52.4% of votes for Secretary of State followed by Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley) with 47.6%. Finchem received 50,406 votes compared to 18,765 votes for Fontes in Mohave County.

Kris Mayes (D- Phoenix) has 50.1% of the votes for Attorney General and Abraham Hamadeh (R- Phoenix) has 49.9%. In Mohave County, 52,108 of votes were cast for Hamadeh and 17,473 for Mayes.

Incumbent Kimberly Yee (R-Phoenix) leads with 55.7% of the vote for State Treasurer and Martin Quezada (D) follows with 44.3%. Lee leads Mohave County with 52,108 votes and Quezada with 17,473.

Former Arizona Superintendent of Public Education Tom Horne (R-Phoenix) leads with 50.2% of the vote for Superintendent of Public Instruction and incumbent Kathy Hoffman (D-Phoenix) has 49.8% of the vote. Horne leads in Mohave County 52,330 and Hoffman has 17,281.