Rain washes across Kingman, forecast calls for clearing

KINGMAN – Kingman received about a half inch of rain the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Kingman Airport, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

Isolated showers were possible through 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the forecast, which said it will also be windy, with southwest winds of 14 mph to 17 mph, and gusts to 26 mph.

Temperatures will remain cool the rest of the week, with daytime highs ranging from 54 on Wednesday to 61 on both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are expected to dip below freezing Thursday and Friday night.

There is no additional precipitation expected in the seven-day forecast.