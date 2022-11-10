Briefs: Beale Street Theater to present ‘A Christmas Carol’

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater will present A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens’ classic festive tale of redemption and compassion.

Five performances are planned for the state at Lee Williams High School. Shows are slated for 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17. A matinee performance will be presented at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17.

“Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly encounters come to life in the Charles Dickens beloved story adapted by Ed Monk and directed by Malachi Ayers,” the theater wrote in a news release.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children. They can be purchased online at bealestreettheater.com.

If you need assistance, contact info@bealestreettheater.com.

Lee Williams teacher lands grant

Karmel Roe, a business management teacher at Lee Williams High School in Kingman, has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program to purchase new desks for her classroom.