City of Kingman issued 10 business licenses in the week ending Thursday, Nov. 3

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the week ending Thursday, Nov. 3:

– Arizona Desert Crew LLC: 2369 Airway Ave., Kingman; auto lube service

– ARZ Dental, PC dba Aspen Dental: 3795 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; dentist's office

– 1-40 Truck Repair: 3131 Macdonald Ave., Kingman; mobile auto repair

– Kingman Elite Management LLC: 1916 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; mobile auto repair

– Dobson Consulting: 3343 Rainbow Mine Road, Kingman; consultant

– KLC Electronics: 2156 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; electronics shop

– Kaminator’s Labor Services, LLC: 1102 Western Ct, Kingman; personal services assistance

– 928 Field Servies: 4073 Quarter Circle Ave., Kingman; construction

– Cerbat Mountain Lavender Farm AKA Kookie: 9425 Lucero Circle, Kingman; retail trade

– GLR Inc. Arizona Division: 3795 Wyse Road, Kingman: contractor

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Friday, Oct. 31:

– Blue Marlin Electric: 3135 E. Suffolk Ave., Kingman; 100 amp elec

– Corio, Gary: Topock; 200 amp electrical panel replacement

– Midwest Mobile Home Service Inc.: STRP; new manufactured home 28’ X 60’

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 1712 E. Plantations Road, Mohave Valley; demo all structures

– Cavalier Construction Company: 1325 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; GFI & Tub Replacement

– Godziszewski, Steve: Kingman; remodel fireplace to wood burning stove

– Romar Electric: Kingman; electrical panels upgrade 200amps

– Devault Electric LLC: Kingman: two 60 amp panels to exterior gates

– SJ Desert Properties: 4361 N Eagle Drive, Kingman; 200 amp panel replacement

– McKasson, William: 2437 S. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; up to 200 amp electrical panel replacement