City of Kingman issued 10 business licenses in the week ending Thursday, Nov. 3

Updated as of Thursday, November 10, 2022 5:58 PM
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the week ending Thursday, Nov. 3:
– Arizona Desert Crew LLC: 2369 Airway Ave., Kingman; auto lube service
– ARZ Dental, PC dba Aspen Dental: 3795 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; dentist's office
– 1-40 Truck Repair: 3131 Macdonald Ave., Kingman; mobile auto repair
– Kingman Elite Management LLC: 1916 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; mobile auto repair
– Dobson Consulting: 3343 Rainbow Mine Road, Kingman; consultant
– KLC Electronics: 2156 Horsemint Ave., Kingman; electronics shop
– Kaminator’s Labor Services, LLC: 1102 Western Ct, Kingman; personal services assistance
– 928 Field Servies: 4073 Quarter Circle Ave., Kingman; construction
– Cerbat Mountain Lavender Farm AKA Kookie: 9425 Lucero Circle, Kingman; retail trade
– GLR Inc. Arizona Division: 3795 Wyse Road, Kingman: contractor
Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Friday, Oct. 31:
– Blue Marlin Electric: 3135 E. Suffolk Ave., Kingman; 100 amp elec
– Corio, Gary: Topock; 200 amp electrical panel replacement
– Midwest Mobile Home Service Inc.: STRP; new manufactured home 28’ X 60’
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 1712 E. Plantations Road, Mohave Valley; demo all structures
– Cavalier Construction Company: 1325 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; GFI & Tub Replacement
– Godziszewski, Steve: Kingman; remodel fireplace to wood burning stove
– Romar Electric: Kingman; electrical panels upgrade 200amps
– Devault Electric LLC: Kingman: two 60 amp panels to exterior gates
– SJ Desert Properties: 4361 N Eagle Drive, Kingman; 200 amp panel replacement
– McKasson, William: 2437 S. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; up to 200 amp electrical panel replacement
