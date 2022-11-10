Kingman vets celebrate Veterans Day in new homes

KINGMAN – Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council President Pat Farrell said November is a month to celebrate veterans, but it’s important to appreciate them every day. This week two veterans received stable housing in a tiny home and a donated RV.

Since August, JAVC has put 12 formerly homeless veterans in housing and has collected 1,000 donated Kingman Area Regional Transit bus passes so veterans can ride free. Ron Hansen and Lanie Hayes are the recipients of the tiny home and RV.

According to Farrell, it’s become a challenge to find affordable housing throughout Kingman and the county, which makes RV donations and tiny homes so much more special. Fully equipped with a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom, the tiny homes give veterans an opportunity to make the space their own and start their next chapter.

“Affordable, available housing is very short, so we’ve been scrambling every way we can to get them a house,” Farrell said.

However, with the help of staff, community members and the Hallie Foundation, two more veterans have a roof over their heads. The Hallie Foundation provides grant funding for the construction of tiny homes, which have been distributed to multiple county veterans. Each home is fully furnished through donations from the Kingman Elks.

“We’re looking to build more of these and all it takes is funding,” Farrell said.

Hansen moved into his tiny home on Thursday, Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day. He came to JAVC after surgery which took him a while to recover from. He was also unable to afford increasing rent across Arizona, which his Social Security check couldn’t cover.

He said he’s looking forward to having friends over, the occasional beer in his new home, and not having to worry about unaffordable rent.

“I’ll be looking forward to being able to see things a little differently over there,” Hansen said.

Lanie Hayes is the recipient of the RV donated by a fellow veteran. He’s looking forward to the RV becoming a home for him and his two dogs and a space to come home to after work.

Hayes lost his wife two summers ago and moved to Arizona to live with his sister. Unfortunately, his sister passed away from COVID-19 and his father shortly after. He struggled to find affordable housing for himself and his dogs, so he turned to JAVC for help.

“They gave me a home, which was a blessing,” Hayes said about JAVC.

Hayes has a full-time job that keeps him busy and family in the area that he is able to visit. He’s also excited to meet new neighbors and continue on with life.

“He’s made every effort to get out there on his own ... ” Farrell said of Hayes.