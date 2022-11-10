Lee Williams has high hopes at state cross-country meet

GILBERT – The Lee Williams High School boys and girls cross-country teams notched second place finishes at the Division III Metro sectional cross-country championships Nov. 3 at Crossroads Park in Gilbert.

The boys were led by junior Wyatt Pickering, who finished second in a field of 100 runners in 16:52.2. Senior William Chmiel placed sixth in 17:26.1.

Freshman Elias Wilcox and junior Tyler Allred were 15th and 16th respectively.

“I am pleased that they finished in second place. We went in in about fourth place and were able to move up to second,” Volunteers coach Joan Abraham said.

She praised Pickering and Chmiel for their performances. “Wyatt ran a great race, although he said his legs didn’t feel great,” Abraham said. “He still has winning state in his sights.”

Shadow Mountain took the team title in the 13-team field with 44 points. Lee Williams was second with 70.

The Lee Williams girls came even closer to winning a title, finishing just four points behind winner Odyssey High School in a nine-team field.

Junior Taliyah Crook placed fourth in 20:49.2 for the Lady Volunteers, while senior Katalina Robinson finished 11th in 21:39.6.

Freshmen Taylor Novak, Chloe McMillen, Jazminne Ramirez-Sawn and Carrie Baughman finished 18-19-20-21, all in just under 23 minutes.

“For the girls it was an amazing day,” Abraham said. She cited Crook, Robinson and the freshmen. “It was so cool to see them ... coming in to the finish.”

The state meet is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.