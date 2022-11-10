OFFERS
Fri, Nov. 11
Obituary | Constance Lee Petty Case

Constance Lee Petty Case

Constance Lee Petty Case

Originally Published: November 10, 2022 5:13 p.m.

Constance Lee Petty Case joined God's angels on Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022.

She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and now she can finally rest.

Connie has been reunited with her husband Shawn and son Justin and so many other lost loved ones through the years.

She is survived by her mother Corrine, brothers Randy and Robert, daughters Danielle and Shawna, grandchildren Americus, Draevyn and Harper, and too many family members and friends to mention.

She was paramount to the lives of so many and will be greatly missed. She left us behind memories; her love is still our guide. Though we cannot see her, she's always by our side.

Her family will be celebrating her life on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 4 p.m.. Please contact Danielle at 302-766-3115, Shawna at 520-709-6866, or Robert at 928-530-0563 to RSVP.

