Obituary | Kathleen “Leenie” Marie Morton Sterling

Kathleen “Leenie” Marie Morton Sterling was called to heaven on Oct. 17, 2022 while at home with her two surviving children, Nissa Downs and Christopher Angulo. Her middle child Tera Sterling was taken to heaven July 8, 2022. The loss of Tera devastated Kathy and led to a decline in her health.



Kathy was born in Kingman, Arizona on Nov. 28, 1950 to Robert G. Sr. and Celia P. Morton. She was raised in Kingman and attended school graduating in 1968 from MCUHS. She moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1970 where she remained until her passing.



She is survived by her two children, Nissa and Christopher, both of Tucson; sisters Phyllis Eaton and Paula King; and brother Robert G Morton Jr., all of Kingman.



Kathy is survived by her six grandchildren -- Brandi Skiles and Alexandria Skiles of Texas; Natalie, Alison, Ema and River Sterling, all of Tucson; two great-grandchildren, T.J. Skiles and Amelia Henley of Texas; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.