Rants and Raves | Nov. 11, 2022

Of course Prop. 415 did not pass. If the city has $7 million dollars to tear up a perfectly good street downtown then they should have enough to repair the streets that really need repairing.

Who in the world decided that putting a stop light on U.S. Highway 93 at Last Stop gas station was a good idea? It is a horrible accident waiting to happen! Good grief!