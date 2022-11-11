2 Havasu school teachers fired over concerns with explicit content shared online

LAKE HAVASU CITY - Two teachers are no longer working in the Lake Havasu Unified School District after one of them allegedly filmed inappropriate content on school grounds and posted the videos to a social media account where she shares explicit content.

According to a LHUSD human resources report, eighth grade Thunderbolt Middle School science teacher Samantha Peer was let go from the district on Oct. 31 and her husband, fourth grade Nautilus Elementary teacher Dillon Peer, was let go on Nov. 4.

While the district did not provide a reason for the termination, Samantha Peer appears to maintain an explicit online OnlyFans account that also features her husband, Dillon. OnlyFans is a subscription based social media site where users can sell and purchase content including explicit adult content. Peer also allegedly posted the explicit material on other social media sites like Reddit.

It’s not clear how, but students at the middle school were able to find Peer’s account and started circulating images from it amongst themselves.

On Monday, Nov. 7 an email was sent out by Thunderbolt administration alerting parents that students had been sharing explicit material with each other.

“The images depicted did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD,” the email reads.

According to eighth grade parent Alea Bilski, Peer’s explicit account, which uses an alias, was linked to on her non-alias social media pages.

“If it was ‘just’ an Only Fans account I wouldn’t be as upset because then that would 100% be on the kids’ parents, but this was public and an easy Google search to find everything,” Bilski said.

Along with being upset that Peer was allegedly taking photos in her classroom for the explicit account, Bilski says she is also upset with the way Thunderbolt and the school district let parents know about the situation.

Bilski says her daughter came home from school and told her about Peer after hearing about it from staff. Bilski says she posted on Facebook asking if anyone knew about the situation and it was only after her post blew up that the school sent parents the Nov. 7 email.

Andrea Helart, communications and community outreach coordinator for the district, says LHUSD is not able to comment on personnel matters.

The story has caught the attention of television news stations in Phoenix who attempted to speak with Peer but she declined. Today’s News Herald attempted to reach Peer for comment over her Facebook but as of press time she has not responded.