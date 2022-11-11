OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Nov. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

First lady hosts Veterans Day breakfast, supports caregivers

First lady Jill Biden hosted a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House on Friday, Nov. 11. She also announced new support for the Hidden Helpers Coalition, which works with children who live with wounded service members and veterans. (White House photo, Public domain)

First lady Jill Biden hosted a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House on Friday, Nov. 11. She also announced new support for the Hidden Helpers Coalition, which works with children who live with wounded service members and veterans. (White House photo, Public domain)

CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 11, 2022 1:47 p.m.

WASHINGTON - First lady Jill Biden hosted a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House as she announced new support for children who live with wounded service members and veterans.

The initiative, known as the Hidden Helpers Coalition, is designed to help young people who act as caregivers.

After the Friday breakfast, Biden will join Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, for the annual remembrance at Arlington National Cemetery.

“Since our nation's founding, our veterans have defended our democracy, protected our posterity, shouldered the weight of war on our behalf,” President Joe Biden said in a video message. "So many still carry the physical wounds and invisible scars of their service."

The Democratic president released the video because he left Thursday night for Egypt to attend an annual United Nations conference on climate change. He also has stops in Cambodia and Indonesia before he returns for his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House on Nov. 19.

This is the first Veterans Day since Biden signed legislation expanding health care for service members who were exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan or to chemicals that were used in previous conflicts.

More than 137,000 claims involving toxic exposure have been filed, the Biden administration says. The Department of Veterans Affairs also began asking veterans about possible toxic exposure earlier this week in an attempt to identify any health complications.

The legislation, known as the PACT Act, was a priority for Biden. His eldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015, several years after he was exposed to a burn pit during military service in Iraq.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State