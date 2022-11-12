BLM issues decision on proposed DW Ranch Road Aggregate Mining and Reclamation Project near Kingman

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office issued a decision approving the DW Ranch Road Aggregate Mining and Reclamation Project, as analyzed in the environmental assessment.

The decision approves the issuance of a land-use authorization to Northern Improvement Company to resume and expand aggregate mining, processing, and reclamation activities at the DW Ranch Road Pit, BLM wrote in a news release.

The project area in northwest Arizona is approximately six miles east of Kingman. The land ownership is “split estate” wherein NIC has title to the mineral estate and the surface estate is administered by the BLM.

The project would expand mining operations from 14 acres to 59 acres.

The BLM issued a Decision Record and Finding of No Significant Impact based on the analysis provided in the DW Ranch Road Aggregate Mining and Reclamation Project Environmental Assessment. The assessment is located on the BLM’s National NEPA register project webpage: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2019046/510.

If you would like to receive a hard copy of the decision, contact the BLM at 928-718-3700.

If you have any project-related questions, contact Lead Realty Specialist Maria Nicoletti at mnicoletti@blm.gov or at a 928-718-3700.