Football: Lee Williams Volunteers lose, miss playoffs

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Bradshaw Mountain knocked Lee Williams out of contention for a berth in the Arizona Class 4A football playoffs with a 35-10 win on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Lee Williams, which came into the game ranked 19th in the state and needing an upset of now No. 8 Bradshaw Mountain to maintain its hopes for a second consecutive playoff berth.

But homestanding Bradshaw Mountain built a 20-14 lead by halftime, then put things away with a pair of second-half touchdown drives and a red-zone fumble recovery during a Volunteer drive.

The Bears improved to 7-3, while Lee Williams finished the season at 6-4 under first-year head coach Stevann Brown. The Volunteers placed third in the Class 4A Grand Canyon Conference, and finished the season ranked 20th in Class 4A, falling just short of making the 16-team playoff field.

Bradshaw Mountain has won six straight games, and earned a home playoff game as the No. 8 seed. They’ll host No. 9 Northwest Christian on Friday, Nov. 18.

All three Kingman high school finished the football season with winning records.

Kingman finished with a 6-4 mark under first-year head coach Trent Graff, while Kingman Academy went 5-4 in coach Sean Windecker’s first season.