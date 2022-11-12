Letter | Game management

I think it’s tragic and unjustified that the Arizona Game and Fish Department lets 50% of the property in Unit 10 go unchecked.

They rely on the Boquillas Ranch (which earns revenue from these hunts) to let them know conditions and what’s going on there.

It bothers me that they can charge trespass fees when much of the property is state land.

In addition to declining elk numbers, it is my understanding that the pronghorn antelope population is suffering as well.

I hope outdoors writer Don Martin presses the AZGFD hard for some answers.

It seems to me that they enjoy tag and hunt application revenue from this unit but don’t much care to manage it.

Unit 10 is a classic example of how the AZGFD ruined perennial great areas over a decade ago with their “hunter opportunity” foresight.

Their survey was BS and they told the hunting public a bald-faced lie! It’s about revenue, not game management.

Paul R. Langford