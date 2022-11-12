OFFERS
Rants and Raves | Nov. 13, 2022

Originally Published: November 12, 2022 4:42 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Did the City of Kingman really think Proposition 415 would pass? The roads are terrible. Why is this a topic only at election time. What a joke!

Hopefully Republicans have learned something this election and that is that we are REPUBLICANS, NOT Trumplicans. Many better candidates across the country were beaten in the primaries by poorer candidates endorsed by Trump.

Mohave County Supervisors deny permit for marijuana dispensary – Looks like we have an anti-commerce board.

