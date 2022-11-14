OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Mon, Nov. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Mohave County to allow dispensary to open near Kingman

After a spirited debate the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve a proposed marijuana dispensary for receiving a special use permit on Nov. 7. (Miner file photo)

After a spirited debate the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve a proposed marijuana dispensary for receiving a special use permit on Nov. 7. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 14, 2022 3:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – After a spirited debate the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve a proposed marijuana dispensary for receiving a special use permit on Nov. 7.

Voting to support the permit were Supervisors Jean Bishop, Buster Johnson and Chairman Ron Gould. Making the initial motion to deny was Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter.

“There was a prior marijuana dispensary at this location ...,” Lingenfelter said. “The Planning and Zoning Commission approved this, however, in good conscience I can’t support this. I’m going to vote against this.”

Lingenfelter and Angius had voted to deny the special use permit.

Supervisor Buster Johnson remembered when the board previously decided to go ahead with a marijuana facility they were going with state recommendations.

“So, this is going against that,” he inquired. “I guess this is something for our attorney.”

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin said it is a pure land-use issue but even with a state statute, the board has the final say.

“When the recreational portion was approved the county went back and redid our ordinance,” he said. “When we did, it allowed industrial and manufacture type zones; made it so you had to have a special use type permit with the commercial (marijuana) and that’s what this is, so it’s a commercial zone and goes through the public hearing process. Surrounding property owners are notified and the board does have the ultimate decision.”

At the board’s meeting, Dan Gauthier, a real estate transaction attorney with the Rose Law Group, spoke on behalf of the applicant (owner), who was identified as the Kingman Property Group, LLC, by Roger Galloway, county spokesman. Gauthier also spoke at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in October, when the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval to the board.

“A couple of years ago, Kingman Property Group decided to switch licenses from this location to another within the state,” said Gauthier. “But between temporarily closing and interim zoning changes the applicant is now required to obtain a special use permit to reopen. I urge the board to reconsider before you make a motion to deny.”

Bishop said the applicant was in her district and she would not be supporting denial. After an initial vote failed, a motion for Resolution 2022-192 was proposed by Bishop and a second vote approved a special use permit 3-2.

(This story was changed to reflect that the vote was 3-2 to approve, not 3-2 to deny, the dispensary to open.)

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State