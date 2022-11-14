Small plane has rough landing Monday at Kingman Airport

KINGMAN - A small, single-engine airplane nosed in during a landing at Kingman Airport shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, coming to a stop on its propeller.

There were no reported injuries, but firefighters from the Northern Arizona Fire District were called to contain a small fuel spill, the fire district wrote in a news release.

Firefighters mitigated the spill and assisted with the aircraft recovery so the runway could be reopened.

The incident is being investigated by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the National Transportation Safety Board.