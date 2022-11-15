Arizona Game and Fish Department : Leftover hunt permit-tags now available

PHOENIX – Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2023 spring draw still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for javelina or turkey.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced in a news release that it has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.

A total of 2,201 leftover hunt permit-tags are available for the following hunts:

– 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader javelina

– 659 archery-only javelina



– 371 general javelina

– 92 youth-only general javelina

– 4 youth-only limited weapon (shotgun shooting shot) turkey

– 14 raptor capture

A total of 17 hunt permit-tags for javelina remain for properly licensed military and Fort Huachuca personnel holding a valid Fort Huachuca post hunting permit. Hunt numbers, season dates and special regulations must be obtained from Fort Huachuca (Unit 35B).



AZGFD will accept paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags by U.S. mail only beginning Monday, Nov. 14.

All completed paper applications must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.

For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2023 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet, or call 602-942-3000.

