Diabetes benefit concert slated in Kingman

KINGMAN – Live music, food trucks and drawings are slated for a Friday, Nov. 18 Kingman Benefit Concert to help those with type one diabetes.

According to a press release from organizers, all funding collected at the event will be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. General admission tickets cost $50, premium is $100 and VIP is $175.

The concert is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman.

Musical guests include Mr. Capone-e, Good Heart, Poison Made Sinners and VJ NeonLeon.

No outside food or drinks are allowed, including alcohol. Attendees must be at least 18 years old. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/3hAqhq4.