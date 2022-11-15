OFFERS
Mohave Community College facilities planning underway

At Mohave Community College Nov. 7 special board meeting, board members received an update on the facilities master plan the college is creating. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 15, 2022 4:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – During a Mohave Community College Nov. 7 special board meeting, board members received an update on the facilities master plan the college is creating. According to an MCC news release, the plan is in the discovery phase which includes a review of all the college campuses and buildings throughout Mohave County. This will include seeking input from community members, students and employees to help MCC develop a plan that serves the future higher education needs of northwestern Arizona.

For more information on the plan, visit Mohave.edu.

