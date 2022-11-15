OFFERS
Wed, Nov. 16
Obituary | Melvin “Jimmy” James Smith

Melvin "Jimmy" James Smith

Melvin “Jimmy” James Smith

Originally Published: November 15, 2022 4:31 p.m.

Our beloved Melvin “Jimmy” James Smith went home to our Lord on Oct. 22, 2022.

He was born January 24, 1950 to Oliver and Irene Smith in Ada, Oklahoma. The family moved to Arizona around 1954 where Jimmy grew up and attended school in Williams. He joined the Navy in 1968. He served aboard the USS Vancouver, a helicopter fueling ship that was stationed in Vietnam.

In 1970, Jimmy married Katie Hennessey and had daughters Dawn and Denice.

He had a love for Christ and a few times was very active in organized churches, even as a co-pastor. He loved music and played a few instruments, his favorite being the guitar.

He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Irene Smith, sister Karla Rivedal, nephew David Rivedal and niece Pamela Rivedal.

He is survived by his daughters Dawn Marie Pittman and Denice Marie Smith, sister Helen Smith Nicol, grandchildren Kayla Blocker-Remling (Brandon), Rebecca Welker, Dalton Pittman (Trisha) and Kalynn Pittman. He also has several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at 4 p.m. at The American Legion at 225 E. Oak St. in Kingman, Arizona.

