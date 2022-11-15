Rants and Raves | Nov. 16, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

The city must have been to the same school as ADOT on fixing pot holes. Toss a shovel full of asphalt in the hole and drive over it and do it again the next rain. Fix it correctly and it might last a few years.

Democrat Fontes Wins – The Miner article about Fontes winning Secretary of State stated Finchem, Blake Masters and other Republicans complained about the amount of time it is taking to count ballots. These are the people who want hand counts potentially taking months!

Downtown Infrastructure Design Project – Is this why the City has no money to maintain our roads? I think enough of the HURF money has been spent on other things but maintaining roads.

Everything is handed out in Phoenix. Any free turkey in Kingman? Probably not.

How in the world can a candidate declare victory when there are still uncounted votes? I believe Mark Kelly is jumping the gun!