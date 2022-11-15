OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Rants and Raves | Nov. 16, 2022

Originally Published: November 15, 2022 12:06 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

The city must have been to the same school as ADOT on fixing pot holes. Toss a shovel full of asphalt in the hole and drive over it and do it again the next rain. Fix it correctly and it might last a few years.

Democrat Fontes Wins – The Miner article about Fontes winning Secretary of State stated Finchem, Blake Masters and other Republicans complained about the amount of time it is taking to count ballots. These are the people who want hand counts potentially taking months!

Downtown Infrastructure Design Project – Is this why the City has no money to maintain our roads? I think enough of the HURF money has been spent on other things but maintaining roads.

Everything is handed out in Phoenix. Any free turkey in Kingman? Probably not.

How in the world can a candidate declare victory when there are still uncounted votes? I believe Mark Kelly is jumping the gun!

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State