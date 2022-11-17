Kingman nonprofits assure nobody goes hungry on Thanksgiving

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Food Bank has come through as a venerable institution as it again sets many places at the table for those in need this Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Despite rampant inflation and continuing supply chain delays the food bank has 300 meals ready for a sumptuous feast but there are signs of compassion fatigue.

“Absolutely, we are seeing fewer donations this year,” said Ryan Garcia, the food bank operations manager. Meals for recipients will consist of a turkey, stuffing, choice of cream of mushroom or chicken soup, and pumpkin pie, yet cranberry sauce presented a problem.

We had to go to Bullhead City,” said Garcia on Tuesday. “It was the only one with a Sam’s Club. But we’re waiting to hear from Walmart in Kingman to see if they can help us with the shortfall.”

Thanksgiving meal recipients needed to sign up for a ticket on Nov. 8 and return it to the Food Bank by the end of the day to get a card they can redeem for their holiday meal on Nov. 21 at the Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave., three days before the holiday. It’s a frozen turkey and other ingredients they’ll need to prepare at home,” said Garcia.

However, the Katheryn Heidenreich Adult Center will not be able to accommodate diners for this Thanksgiving. They are rehabilitating their interior and are waiting for an imminent arrival of a work crew, noted Bonita Johnson, the interim shift manager. “We’re not doing a meal because we are restoring our floors so we cannot carry out the service,” said Johnson.

The center has already informed their regular visitors they could not accommodate them with a Thanksgiving meal this year. The meals, open to everybody, had been a part of the holiday regimen that goes back for well over a decade, recalled Johnson.

“The holiday meals are open to everyone,” she said. “But I’m hoping we will restart Thanksgiving meals next year. We have no idea now when the floor refurbishing will be completed.”

The Salvation Army at 1200 E. Andy Devine Ave. is doing a lunch on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21-22, said Darla Tuttle, administrative assistant. Carry-out boxes will be distributed on their back patio, where there is seating for 20 for those who prefer to dine at the location. Recipients can also take meal boxes to go. Meals include turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, roll and pie. The local Salvation Army has provided holiday meals for more than 20 years. They also offer a hot lunch every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon.

The Cornerstone Mission at 3049 Sycamore Ave. is offering a Thanksgiving Day meal from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The meal service is open to everyone who arrives between those hours.

The Cornerstone Mission is a nonprofit offering a 90-day dorm residency program to men. Residents will be set up with food and health-care assistance and be provided multiple services to assure them success in their long-term goal of obtaining employment and housing.

The organization’s Diana’s Faith House, also a nonprofit, is for women and women with children. It offers the same 90-day program as its men’s program to help with a job search and find long-term housing. Daily meal service is also available.