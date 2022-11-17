Obituary | Mary Ann Schueller (nee Thomas)

Mary Ann Schueller (nee Thomas), 87, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, after a very brief illness.



She was born Aug. 20, 1935 to Joseph and Kathryn Thomas in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She spent all of her childhood and much of her adult life in Wisconsin. While raising her four daughters, Mary Ann took up oil painting and continued painting until her passing. Mary Ann lived in Reno, Nevada (1985-2006) and Athens, Georgia (2006-2011) before moving to Kingman, Arizona in 2011.

She was a charter member of the Kingman Center for the Arts and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nevada. Mary Ann loved football and spent weekends cheering for her beloved Green Bay Packers and Georgia Bulldogs.

She is survived by daughters Mary Beth (Steve) Krueger, Bobbie Schueller, Susan (Michael) Betz, and Kathy (Mike) Schueller; grandchildren Rebecca, Jessica, Alyssa, Kyle and Chelsea; and 7 great-grandchildren. Although she loved all of her great-grandchildren, she had a special place in her heart for Brady. She said whenever he was around he made her laugh and filled her heart with joy.

She will be missed by all. Per her wishes there will be no services. If you feel the need to make a donation, contribute something to your local animal shelter or community art center.

