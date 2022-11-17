Rants and Raves | Nov. 18, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Hearing reveals dire future for Kingman water source – I did not hear from housing developers and the real estate industry in general about how there is not a 100-year water supply for new housing developments. That should be a concern.

Giveaways in Phoenix – That’s how the Democrats get the younger people to vote for them Offer them lots of free stuff.

Ms. Lake says “Arizonans know BS when they see it.” Amen.