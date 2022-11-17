OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Nov. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Seed to Supper seminar set for Saturday in Kingman

A condensed version of the six-part Seed to Supper program will be presented at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in room five at the New Life Church at 419 Harrison St. in Kingman. (Adobe image)

A condensed version of the six-part Seed to Supper program will be presented at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in room five at the New Life Church at 419 Harrison St. in Kingman. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: November 17, 2022 3:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – A condensed version of the six-part Seed to Supper program offered online and in-person around Mohave County each year will be presented at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in room five at the New Life Church at 419 Harrison St. in Kingman.

“Come out and learn some economical and simple techniques and ideas that can be used in your home or raised-bed garden,” Dig It Kingman Community Gardens wrote in a news release.

The seminar will be taught by Zen Mocarski of AZ Health Zone and is hosted by the community gardens.

Also, Mocarski will demonstrate how to do a homemade soil pH test, and will answer questions from the audience.

The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so organizers recommend arriving early.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State