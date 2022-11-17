Seed to Supper seminar set for Saturday in Kingman

KINGMAN – A condensed version of the six-part Seed to Supper program offered online and in-person around Mohave County each year will be presented at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in room five at the New Life Church at 419 Harrison St. in Kingman.

“Come out and learn some economical and simple techniques and ideas that can be used in your home or raised-bed garden,” Dig It Kingman Community Gardens wrote in a news release.

The seminar will be taught by Zen Mocarski of AZ Health Zone and is hosted by the community gardens.

Also, Mocarski will demonstrate how to do a homemade soil pH test, and will answer questions from the audience.

The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so organizers recommend arriving early.