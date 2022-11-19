OFFERS
KAOL girls beat Kingman 57-50

Kingman Academy coach Garth Steed talks to his team during a timeout on Thursday, Oct. 17. Academy beat Kingman 57-50. (Miner photo)

Originally Published: November 19, 2022 5:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy girls basketball team notched a season-opening win over cross-town rival Kingman High School on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The final score was 57-50, as head coach Garth Steed’s Lady Tigers survived a Kingman comeback after taking an early 10-point lead.

Kingman shot 29% from the field and 22% from behind the arc, while Academy shot 26% from the floor and hit 33% of its three-point attempts.

Academy used its height advantage to win the battle of the boards with 61 rebounds, 21 more than Kingman.

The Lady Tigers also shot 64% from the foul line, compared to just 29% for Kingman.

