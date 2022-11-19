KAOL’s Jacob Batty 4th at Div. IV state cross-country meet

MESA – Kingman Academy of Learning High School sophomore Jacob Batty finished fourth in 16:43.8 in a 180-runner field at the Arizona Division IV boys cross-country championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Batty earned all-state first team honors with the strong showing.

As a team, the Kingman Academy boys placed 18th at the meet.

Sophomore Aman Salin finished 83rd in 19:21.8 for the Tigers.

In the girls Division IV state championship meet, senior Sara Bredencamp was Academy’s top finisher, placing 27th in a 113-runner field with a time of 22:14.