Kingman Diet Center tip: Schedule rest

Does lack of sleep affect our weight loss success?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Getting enough rest contributes to our success in many aspects of our lives. Changing eating behaviors involves focus and control. It can be difficult to focus and control emotions when we are tired. When we are tired, we are more likely to lose motivation and become burned out. Furthermore, our body needs time to rest and restore its energy levels.

Most people need seven-to-eight hours of sleep to allow their bodies to rebuild and regenerate strength. You may feel that your natural instincts let you know when you need rest, but many people do not listen to their bodies. Some people become accustomed to sleeping only three or four hours a night. Eventually the lack of rest affects their physical and emotional condition. A good experiment to determine how much rest your body needs is go to bed at a reasonable time and allow yourself to wake up on your own – no alarm clocks – and see how many hours you slept.



It's important not to exhaust yourself. If you have a busy schedule, make sure you have enough rest in your schedule. Rest will help you have a clear mind and high energy levels to practice the eating behaviors that will help you lose weight!

What about trying to lose weight? Won’t that make me tired and hungry?

You shouldn’t find yourself hungry and tired while trying to lose weight on a Diet Center weight loss program. Here are a few good ways to keep yourself energized:

Don’t leave home hungry. Make sure to eat a balanced breakfast before heading out for the day. Give your body’s metabolism the boost it needs. This also applies if you’re going to the grocery store, a dinner party, a special event, etc. Eat a light snack to curb your appetite so that you don’t get over-hungry or overeat. Avoid becoming thirsty. Thirst is a sign of dehydration. Fatigue or feeling tired is a symptom of dehydration. You may even find yourself feeling light-headed or dizzy, or have a headache. Aim for 64 ounces of water daily. Pick your protein. Try to pick a protein source for at least each main meal. Protein is a filling, longer-lasting source of energy for your body. If you need something quick and convenient, consider a Diet Center Gold Premium Protein Supplement. Eat your vegetables. They are a great source of micronutrients which helps us to feel better and stay healthier.

Keep your body fueled with appropriate, filling foods, so, you don’t lose energy while you lose weight. Get plenty of rest so that you continue to feel good and continue to make your very best decisions.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week.

