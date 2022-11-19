Mohave Community College student wins award

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave Community College student Brooke Prochaska received a national award at the Association of Community College Trustees Leadership Congress on Oct. 29 in New York.

According to an MCC news release, she was selected as a 2022 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar, recognizing the most outstanding workforce-bound students in each state and Prochaska was the top student in Arizona. Prochaska is a surgical technology student on the Lake Havasu Campus.

She received a $1,250 scholarship to go toward finishing her associate degree and help her transition into the workforce by paying for any supplies or certifications.



Surgical Program Director Julie Clifford, said Prochaska is focused and determined.

“Brooke is a lovely human being and continues to grow and learn,” Clifford said. “She eagerly shares her knowledge and understanding with her classmates, is quick to smile, and her laugh is contagious.”

After graduating from MCC, she plans to jump right into being a surgical technologist. After working in the field for a few years, she hopes to go back to school to become a surgical first assist, which is the next advancement level in the field of surgical technology.

"I'm extremely grateful for this and it motivates me to do better and try harder," Prochaska said.

She was born in California and has lived in Lake Havasu City for 20 years. Prochaska graduated from Lake Havasu High School in 2014.

She is the secretary for the college Surgical Technology Club. In her spare time, she enjoys playing softball, traveling and spending time with family and friends.