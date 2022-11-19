Rants and Raves | Nov. 20, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Hobbs lays out her priorities for first term – She is still slinging her BS and dwelling on the past. Does nothing about the border except give handouts to the illegals.

Trump did great his first time as far as policies, but he is now an albatross around the Republican party’s neck. His time has passed. We need new blood. He cannot win a general election.

Mohave County Supervisors to renew Constitutional sanctuary debate – Supervisor (Hildy) Angius should take care of county business and stop the political BS.