OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Tue, Nov. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Chandler police: Man wounds his 2 kids, fatally shoots self

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 21, 2022 10:06 a.m.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two children are hospitalized after being shot by their father, who then killed himself, Chandler police said Sunday.

Police didn't immediately release the name of the deceased dad or the names and ages of the wounded juveniles who are in stable condition and expected to survive.

A police spokesman said the mother and the two children were home Saturday night when the husband arrived unannounced at the house where he does not reside.

Police said a domestic violence incident occurred after he arrived, which resulted in the father shooting the two juveniles before taking his own life.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the unidentified mother was not injured.

According to police, it was the woman who made the 911 call after the shootings.

Police said there was a history of domestic violence between the couple and the man was prohibited from living with his children or their mother.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State