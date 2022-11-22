Kingman Miner Nov. 23 Adoption Spotlight: Nova
Updated as of Tuesday, November 22, 2022 2:44 PM
These are Arizona’s children. Nova is an independent, loving and passionate girl who looks forward to a career in public service, advocating for others. She loves to dance and play sports and is known for being kind, mature and hilarious! She hopes to travel and explore new places. Get to know Nova and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
November 2022: 40 children available for adoption in Arizona
