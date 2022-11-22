Kingman, Mohave County government offices to be closed for Thanksgiving

KINGMAN – Kingman city government and Mohave County offices will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24.

In addition, there will be no residential or commercial trash service in the city on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Thursday customers are advised to put their cans out one day early; Friday customers will not be impacted.

Kingman Area Regional Transit will not be running on either Thursday or Friday Nov. 24-25. Normal operating hours will resume on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The entire schedule for the city’s solid waste pickups can be found at: www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments-i-z/public-works/solid-waste.

As a reminder, City of Kingman government office’s normal operating hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (The offices are closed Fridays).

Also, the Kingman Miner offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 so employees can enjoy the holiday with their families.