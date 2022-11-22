OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Nov. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman, Mohave County government offices to be closed for Thanksgiving

City of Kingman and Mohave County governments offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Kingman City Complex is pictured. (Miner file photo)

City of Kingman and Mohave County governments offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Kingman City Complex is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 22, 2022 2:25 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, November 22, 2022 2:45 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman city government and Mohave County offices will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24.

In addition, there will be no residential or commercial trash service in the city on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Thursday customers are advised to put their cans out one day early; Friday customers will not be impacted.

Kingman Area Regional Transit will not be running on either Thursday or Friday Nov. 24-25. Normal operating hours will resume on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The entire schedule for the city’s solid waste pickups can be found at: www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments-i-z/public-works/solid-waste.

As a reminder, City of Kingman government office’s normal operating hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (The offices are closed Fridays).

Also, the Kingman Miner offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 so employees can enjoy the holiday with their families.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State