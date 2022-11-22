Obituary | Daniel W. Messersmith

Daniel W. Messersmith was born Nov. 5, 1947, in Springfield, Illinois. He spent six years in the Navy before moving to Kingman in 1978 with his family. After 44 wonderful years, he passed away on Oct. 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren and two brothers.

For 30 years he worked at Mohave Community College where he served in various roles such as Director of Finances and Veteran Services, History Instructor and Dean of the college. He also spent many years on the Mohave Museum of History and Arts board, sharing his passion for Mohave County history with everyone.

He was a member of several organizations such as the MCC Foundation, Mohave Outback Explorers and Rotary. He was the recipient of several awards, the most recent being the Andy Devine Lifetime Achiever Award.

He enriched countless lives with his knowledge and generosity. He will be dearly missed and forever loved. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at MCC Kingman Campus. 1971 Jagerson Ave., Room 240.