Obituary | Donna Grant (Miller)

Donna Grant (Miller) passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2002.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, John Grant, and her best canine companion, Rose. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Wolsey of Indiana, and son James Sweet of Kingman.

She leaves behind eight beautiful grandchildren whom she loved so very much. Mahayla (Indiana) Loriann (Kingman), Jamee (Kingman), Rebekah (Indiana), Madysyn (Indiana), James (Kingman), Lucy (Indiana) and Angelica (Kingman).