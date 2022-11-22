OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, Nov. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Donna Grant (Miller)

Originally Published: November 22, 2022 2:04 p.m.

Donna Grant (Miller) passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2002.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, John Grant, and her best canine companion, Rose. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Wolsey of Indiana, and son James Sweet of Kingman.

She leaves behind eight beautiful grandchildren whom she loved so very much. Mahayla (Indiana) Loriann (Kingman), Jamee (Kingman), Rebekah (Indiana), Madysyn (Indiana), James (Kingman), Lucy (Indiana) and Angelica (Kingman).

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State