Rotary Speaker | Lisa Ball

Lisa Ball, the area director of Special Olympics Arizona, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club., which hopes to empower the over 180,000 Arizonans with intellectual disabilities to be healthy, productive and respected members of society through SOAZ’s year-round sports training, competitions and support programs. SOAZ will hold its inaugural Breakfast with Champions at College Park Community Center at 1990 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman on Dec. 1.