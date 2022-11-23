Death Notice | Henry (Art) Simanson

On Nov. 16, 2022, Henry (Art) Simanson, 87, passed away peacefully in Pullman, Washington.

Art was preceded in passing by his wife Rebe, sister Carol and brother Ron.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children – Rick, Ty, Greg and Kathy – and seven grandchildren.

Art and Rebe lived in Golden Valley, Arizona for over 15 years. Art worked for the Seattle Public Library for over 25 years. He also enjoyed bowling with his wife for over 50 years.