Thu, Nov. 24
Holiday events kick off after Thanksgiving in Kingman

Shop Small Saturday will be observed by businesses in downtown Kingman on Friday, Nov. 25. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 23, 2022 2:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – With Thanksgiving wrapped up, the Kingman community can look forward to a variety of holiday-themed events and supporting local businesses.

Folks can participate in Shop Small Saturday in downtown Kingman on Friday, Nov. 25. Shop Small Saturday is dedicated to supporting small businesses within the community. The Kingman Chamber of Commerce is promoting shopping at local businesses leading up to Christmas.

The Chamber, 309 E. Beale St., will also be open on Saturday to give out "shop small" bags and hot chocolate.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Street of Lights Parade hosted by the Kingman Downtown Merchants Association will have a Cowboy Christmas theme. According to organizers, the event will feature a stationary display of floats and vehicles lined up on Beale Street from 5th Street to Grandview Street in downtown Kingman.

The driving lane begins at 6 p.m. on Beale Street at 5th Street, and the walking path along the sidewalk opens at 5 p.m.

The Kingman Concert Band in conjunction with Kingman Presbyterian Church will host "An Old-Fashioned Christmas" concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.10 at Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave. According to organizers, volunteer members of the community band will play traditional and contemporary holiday selections. The performance is free and open to the public.

