Thu, Nov. 24
Kingman City Council to canvass election

Kingman City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 at the city complex to canvass the Nov. 8 General Election. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 23, 2022 2:10 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, November 23, 2022 3:31 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 to canvass the Nov. 8 General Election.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in council chambers at 310 N. 4th St. in Kingman. For the city council slot, Cameron Patt received 7,839 votes and write-in candidate River Levandowski received 683 votes, according to the Mohave County Elections Department.

Proposition 415, the proposed .56% sales tax increase to fund maintenance for paved residential roads, failed with 7,718 votes against the increase and 4,124 votes in favor.

