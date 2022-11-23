Kingman City Council to canvass election

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 28 to canvass the Nov. 8 General Election.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in council chambers at 310 N. 4th St. in Kingman. For the city council slot, Cameron Patt received 7,839 votes and write-in candidate River Levandowski received 683 votes, according to the Mohave County Elections Department.

Proposition 415, the proposed .56% sales tax increase to fund maintenance for paved residential roads, failed with 7,718 votes against the increase and 4,124 votes in favor.