Thu, Nov. 24
Kingman Street of Lights set for Dec. 3

Originally Published: November 23, 2022 2:22 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, November 23, 2022 3:30 PM

KINGMAN – Beale Street in downtown Kingman will be lined by Christmas-themed floats when the free annual Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights Display is staged on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“Dozens of beautifully decorated floats and vehicles will be on display along Beale Street from 5th Street through Grandview,” organizers wrote in a news release.

Viewers will have a choice of how to see the display. They can stay in their vehicle. The driving lane on Beale Street will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Or they can get out and walk. The walking lane will be open beginning at 5 p.m.

This year’s theme is “It’s a Cowboy Christmas,” and Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend in their castle sleigh, organizers said. There will also be a Mingle Jingle Christmas Bazaar, and People Choice vote for the best float.

It’s not too late to enter a float in the display. The late registration fee is $95.

For entry applications and category information visit kingmandowntownmerchantsassoc@gmail.com.

“Don’t be a Scrooge. Build a float and come join us,” organizers wrote in a flyer advertising the event.

For more more information email kingmandowntownmerchantsassoc@gmail.com, or call 928-279-8448.

